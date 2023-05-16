 Madhya Pradesh: UMC collects building materials from construction sites in Ujjain
C&D material was collected from various places in the city and it was transported to the C&D plant operated by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation, from which blocks will be constructed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 02:44 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) launched a special campaign to collect building construction and demolition material, C&D material.

C&D material was collected from various places in the city and it was transported to the C&D plant operated by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation, from which blocks will be constructed. Residents were also informed about the special campaign to collect C&D material and demolition material by visiting the wards of the municipal corporation’s IC associate organisation and said that the purpose of the campaign is to reduce construction and demolition waste according to Construction and Demolition Waste Act, 2016. It has been said that the emitters must ensure that bricks and stones coming out of the houses are not mixed with construction material.

article-image

