Madhya Pradesh: Ujjian's VU To Get ₹100 Cr Grant Under PM-USHA | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vikram University (VU), Ujjain, will receive a grant of Rs 100 crore under the multidisciplinary education and research university group under the Prime Minister Higher Education Mission (PM-USHA). The PM will launch the scheme through video conferencing on February 20 at 10.30 am, which will be live telecasted in the auditorium of the VU School of Engineering and Technology. Apart from VU, two other universities of the state Jiwaji University, Gwalior, and Barkatullah University, Bhopal will also receive the grant.

VU vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey said that this is a very proud moment for the university. He said that the then higher education minister and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav kept discussing with Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the up-gradation of the VU as a result of which this grant has been achieved. The objective of the PM-USHA is to provide financial assistance to states to improve higher education.

The scheme provides flexibility to states or Union territories for effective resource allocation and streamlining of activities as per their needs. Prof Pandey said that the VU will utilise the grant in the direction of strengthening the infrastructure of the university, development in research and development and improvement in the overall quality of education. As per the instructions of the CM, Samrat Vikramaditya Institute of Medical Sciences is also going to be started very soon, the V-C said.