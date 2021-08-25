Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Municipal Corporation additional commissioner suspended

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Urban administration and development commissioner Nikunj Kumar Srivastav suspended the additional commissioner of Ujjain Municipal Corporation RP Mishra with immediate effect on Tuesday. He accused Mishra of disobeying orders and for transferring the officials without permission

Sources alleged politics prevailing in the civic body is also a reason the suspension of the additional commissioner.

He has been attached to the Joint Director's Office, Urban Administration Department.

Mishra's suspension is the outcome of the ongoing tug of war between the officials in the municipal corporation, alleged sources. Commissioner Kshitij Singhal had complained about Mishra's functioning. He alleged that Mishra failed to perform the assigned work and has recently issued transfer orders without approval of the competent authority.

The commissioner had issued a show cause notice in this regard. The commissioner was not satisfied with the response submitted by Mishra. He sent his report to the commissioner of urban administration and development department. Subsequently Mishra was suspended. Another reason for Mishra's suspension is also believed to be the ongoing rift with the contractors, alleged sources.

Recently, the contractors had complained to the divisional commissioner and the collector against the additional commissioner finance Ganeshilal Dhakad.

The investigation of this case was handed over to RP Mishra. Instead of taking action on this complaint, Mishra was pressurising the contractors for compromise, alleged sources. The complaint was made directly to the commissioner. Due to this, Mishra's departure was decided, said a source.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 01:46 AM IST