Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Engineering College’s mechanical engineering department gets National Board of Accreditation

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Department of mechanical engineering at Government Engineering College, Ujjain (UEC) has received accreditation for its UG programme from National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

Principal Dr Atul Sthapak said that the preparations for accreditation were going on for more than three years and finally the team of NBA visited the department on March 25-26, 2021.

Experts from IIT Kharagpur and IIT Delhi inspected laboratories, computer centre, library, hostels, central facilities like T and P cell, dispensary, sports complex and accredited the programme from 2021 to 2024. The team also inspected various documents related to class room teaching, lesson plan, research work carried out by faculty and financial status of college.

Head of the department Dr Manoj Kumar Gupta gave a presentation on facilities and academic achievements of the department to the team. Dr Vijay Kumar Sukhwani, coordinator of college NBA cell, said that Civil Department of the college has received accreditation in 2019 while other departments and all 4 PG programmes are going to apply for it very soon. He said NBA is equivalent to NEC in technical colleges.

Dr Apratul Chandra Shukla, training and placement officer of the college, said that this feat will have a direct impact on placement activities and admission of students in institute of national repute for higher education.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Water inflow continues at Gambhir dam

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 02:06 AM IST