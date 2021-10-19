Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Development Authority Housing Fair

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The difference in the pricing of shops at Ujjain Development Authority’s Nanakheda Shopping Complex has raised several eyebrows. Highest price tags have been put on shops number 10, 11 and 15 in the Shopping Complex. Their buyers have quoted Rs 76 lakh for a shop. The shop number 9 at the complex, however, has been priced at Rs 51.51 lakh and the tender of the same has been floated. The major difference in property prices in the same complex having the same guidelines, same construction has put a question mark on the tender process. The authorities, however, have refuted any anomaly in the process claiming that the prices of the shops vary because of the location.

CEO Sojan Singh Rawat told Free Press that the entire process of calling online tenders was open and fair. According to him, all the shops and plots have been sold more than the base price fixed but the UDA. He clarified that the buyers quoted rates of shops of commercial complex at Nanakheda as per the location

Likewise, confusion also prevailed over 80 plots being sold under various housing schemes of the UDA. Most of the people made a lump-sum amount payment as there was no clarity on it in the online process.

The CEO has sought guidance from the divisional commissioner. Rawat said that the issue of allotment of housing plots would be sorted out within a week and the highest bidder will be allotted the plot.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 02:21 AM IST