Madhya Pradesh: Final rehearsal of Police Memorial Day Parade on Tuesday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Final full dress rehearsal of Police Memorial Day Parade will be held on October 19 at 8 am in Lal Parade Ground, Bhopal, said the police officials on Monday.

Like every year, the Police Commemoration Day will be observed on October 21 to pay homage to the martyred police personnel. A police parade will be held here at the Martyrs Memorial site in Lal Parade Ground at 8 am. Governor Mangubhai Patel will be the chief guest of the event.

This year in Madhya Pradesh, 15 policemen laid their lives on duty. The martyred personnel include, sub-inspector late Chandan Lal Uike, sub inspector late Sharad Aggarwal, assistant sub-inspector late Rajendra Sharma, ASI Late Ramesh Mehra, ASI late Shyamlal, ASI late Govardhan Solanki, head constable late Ramprakash, head constable late Satendra Agnihotri, head constable late Kalu Tiwari, head constable late Dinesh Chandra Sharma, head constable late Bharat Lal Chauhan, constable late Deepak Rajurkar, constable late Rajkumar Yadav, constable late Suresh Mudiya and constable late Rajesh Kumar Rajput.

All the police units across the state will observe the Police Commemoration Day on October 21.

National Police Commemoration Day

In the year 1959, October 21, patrolling party of CRPF, led by sub inspector Karan Singh, was ambushed by the Chinese force at Hot Springs situated in Ladakh.

Ten jawans were killed in the ambush, the bravery and sacrifice of jawans fighting at 16,000 feet altitude, in extreme weather conditions and against all odds, became the example of the rarest of the rare courage. Indo – Tibetan Border Police sends a representative party of all police force, of the country to Hot Springs, Ladakh every year to pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives on October 21, while guarding national frontiers. Since then the National Police Commemoration Day is organised to remember the martyrs.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 07:11 PM IST