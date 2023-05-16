Madhya Pradesh: Training camp of RSS volunteers begins in Ujjain

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Sangh Shiksha Varg’ (training camp) of the central region of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began on Monday evening at Lokmanya Tilak Shiksha Parisar, Neelganga. 650 volunteers from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will take second year (general) training during the camp.

According to information, the volunteers, selected from different places of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, will remain residents on the campus from May 15 to June 5 for their second year of training. Their daily chores will be held from 5 am to 10 pm. Apart from food and rest, other activities will be included in this.

During this, they will develop an understanding of the work to be done for nation-building. According to sources, apart from 650 trainees, around 200 other volunteers will also be residents on the campus. It will be a part of everyday arrangement. Sources say, pan-India based office bearers as well from regions and various projects of Sangh will come on different days for guidance.