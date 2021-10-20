Madhya Pradesh: Traditional accessories, couture on offer at Stylista

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Local women organised a two-day long lifestyle exhibition ‘Stylista’ on Tuesday. It aims to provide a platform to women entrepreneurs. Designers from Jaipur, Mumbai, Baroda, Delhi, Udaipur, Agra, Bhopal and Indore attended the exhibition.

Convener Chandni Sahasnani said that the exhibition showcased famous temple jewellery from Hyderabad as well as heavy Jaipuri suits and Chennai's famous silk. Ujjain Agravanshi Women's Club founder Ritu Agarwal inaugurated the exhibition at Hotel Mittal Paradise, Indore road. Agarwal conveyed her greetings and best wishes to Chandni Sahasnani for such a successful event.

Visitors will witness a glimpse of the rich culture through 50 stalls under one roof, said an organizer. The lifestyle exhibition features bridal lehengas and heavy jewellery made by women for the wedding season along with designer suits, kurtis, western wear, sarees, sharares, kids wear, imitation and semi-precious jewellery, leather bags and wallets, footwear, hair accessories, home decor, skincare products, toranas, handicrafts and customized gifts. The exhibition will be open 11 am to 9 pm at Hotel Mittal Paradise in Nanakheda.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 01:30 AM IST