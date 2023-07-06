Madhya Pradesh: Trader Kills Self, Consumes Poisonous Substance

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A person named Sanjay (50) consumed poisonous substance at his Suraj Nagar house on Tuesday. He succumbed at a private hospital at night. The post-mortem was carried out at the District Hospital on Wednesday morning. He used to run a grocery shop at Ghee Mandi, Daulatganj and also ran a papad factory with his brother. On the fateful day, he had gone with his two children at the coaching class and consumed poison after reaching home. According to police, the cause of the incident is still unknown.