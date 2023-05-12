 Madhya Pradesh: Three players from city to participate in national power lifting in Ujjain
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 01:57 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): National power lifting for sub-junior, junior women/men championship is being organised by Power Lifting India from May 12 to 17 at Kottalam district Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu.

President of Ujjain District Power Lifting Association Jai Singh Yadav and secretary Kamal Nandwana said that in state-level equip power lifting and bench press competition held in Ujjain in last few days, Sawan Lott lifted 580 kg in the junior category, Harshit Jat in the sub-junior category lifted 357.5 kg, Akshita Shrivastava lifted 207.5 kg in sub-junior women’s category to seal her place in national championship. All three players have received medals in many competitions with their hard work and guidance of their mentors. About 436 players from 24 states would participate in the five-day championship to be conducted on three different stages.

