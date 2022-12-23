e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Three members of a family consume poison over blackmailing

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 11:32 PM IST
Representative Image
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Caught in web of blackmailing, a married man attempted suicide by consuming poison along with his wife and mother in Topkhana area. All three have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Aashi Khan, a resident of Malwa Steel Gali in the Topkhana area, consumed poison on Friday along with his wife Insha Khan and mother Parveen Begum. Khan had an extra-marital affair with girl from Assam. The girl was allegedly blackmailing him for last eight months and had even lodged a rape complaint against Khan in Mumbai and Ujjain. She had allegedly taken Rs 1.5 lakh twice from him in the name of compromise.

However, even then she continued harassing him. She recently asked him to give Rs 5 lakh more. Distressed over it, Khan, his wife and mother allegedly consumed poison.

It is said that the girl has lodged a complaint against Kahn at Madhav Nagar and Kharakuan police stations.

