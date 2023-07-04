Madhya Pradesh: Theft E-FIR Registered After 10 Days

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The miscreants committed theft by breaking doorknobs of a deserted house located in Hatkeshwar Colony. Neelganga Police have registered a report in the matter through e -FIR.

Rahul (33), resident of Tirupati Diamond Hatkeshwar Vihar Colony, had gone to visit Kubereshwar Dham with his family on June 22. He said, 前n the morning of June 23, information was received from the neighbours that the doors of my house were open. When I returned home in the afternoon, I saw that the doorknobs were broken and household articles scattered. I immediately informed Dial-100 after that.

Police came to the house and the fingerprint expert also did an investigation. Thieves had stolen Rs 15k in cash along with gold and silver ornaments. After investigation, the police had asked Rahul to come to the police station and file a report.

Rahul said that the police had come to his house to investigate on June 23, but the e-FIR was registered in the police station on July 2. In the online process, the report could not be registered due to computer link failure at the police station along with other problems.