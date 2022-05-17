Ujjain: Absence of basic amenities; Parshvanath City residents seek FIR against UMC officials, builders

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): No water or electricity to combat the searing heat and a lack of cleanliness all-around has made life miserable for the residents of Parshvanath City, and their anger boiled over on Monday.

The residents of the most posh colony of the city, who are battling these problems daily gheraoed the Nagjhiri police station and demanded registration of a case against the Ujjain Municipal Corporation officials along with the builders.

The colony, developed about 12 years ago at the wounded-up IISCO Pipe Factory premises on Dewas Road, was counted among the best colonies of the city till a few years ago. The reason for this was the claims made by the developer about a covered campus, 24 hours electricity, water, wide roads, parks, community halls, shopping complexes, schools and clubs.

The elite class of the city bought into this dream following which 1100 plots of the colony were sold out. In 2014, as soon as the building permission was granted, people started building houses and in just one year 300 families made these into their homes.

As the houses were built, problems started cropping up in the colony which started with electricity. The coloniser had promised to build a separate sub-station, but he went back on his promise as soon as the plot went on sale. Due to this, instances of power failure in the colony started to crop up. Added to this the problem of water also started. People gathered resources at their level and carried on the work, but their anger erupted when the electricity disruptions started getting longer and longer. The residents knocked on every door to get basic amenities but the problem was not solved. They had previously demonstrated at the collector’s office and also blocked Dewas Road but to no avail.

Thus the residents, troubled by the daily problems, gheraoed the Nagjhiri police station on Monday and after raising slogans, made an application that an FIR be registered against the builders and the then corporation officers. Manish Sharma, president of Parshvanath City Residents Association, said that we went everywhere but we were not heard anywhere. When the government provides basic facilities in poor settlements, why can’t the facilities be available in our colony? According to Sharma, not a single promise made by the builders was fulfilled. No water is available. There is no electricity. There is no sewerage plant. There will not be any place where we have not complained. But till now no solution has been found, he added.

Police station-in-charge Vikram Singh Ivne said that residents have submitted a complaint and they are investigating it and necessary action will be taken after the investigation.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:06 AM IST