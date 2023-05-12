Madhya Pradesh: Striking women health workers don yellow sarees to highlight their demands in Ujjain

Wearing yellow sarees, striking multipurpose women health employees raise slogans in Ujjain on Thursday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Indefinite strike on the state-wide call of New Multipurpose Health Employees Union has continued at Sawan Bhadwa Mata Temple in support of their 12-point demands.

On Thursday, district president of Madhya Pradesh State Employees Union Manoharlal Giri and district secretary Dilip Chauhan joined health workers at the protest site. They boosted the morale of multipurpose health workers fighting for their demands.

Women health workers arrived in yellow clothes at the protest site and tried to wake up the administration by ringing plates so that their voice reached the government.

Wearing yellow sarees, multi-purpose women health workers, who have been on an indefinite strike for four days for 12-point demands, including salary discrepancy, threatened to adopt the form of Durga if their demands were not fulfilled.

