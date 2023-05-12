 Madhya Pradesh: Striking women health workers don yellow sarees to highlight their demands in Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainMadhya Pradesh: Striking women health workers don yellow sarees to highlight their demands in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Striking women health workers don yellow sarees to highlight their demands in Ujjain

Women health workers arrived in yellow clothes at the protest site and tried to wake up the administration by ringing plates so that their voice reached the government.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 01:40 AM IST
article-image
Wearing yellow sarees, striking multipurpose women health employees raise slogans in Ujjain on Thursday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Indefinite strike on the state-wide call of New Multipurpose Health Employees Union has continued at Sawan Bhadwa Mata Temple in support of their 12-point demands.

On Thursday, district president of Madhya Pradesh State Employees Union Manoharlal Giri and district secretary Dilip Chauhan joined health workers at the protest site. They boosted the morale of multipurpose health workers fighting for their demands.

Women health workers arrived in yellow clothes at the protest site and tried to wake up the administration by ringing plates so that their voice reached the government.

Wearing yellow sarees, multi-purpose women health workers, who have been on an indefinite strike for four days for 12-point demands, including salary discrepancy, threatened to adopt the form of Durga if their demands were not fulfilled.

Read Also
Misbehaviour with woman: Congress demands action against Neelganga police in Ujjain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Striking women health workers don yellow sarees to highlight their demands in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Striking women health workers don yellow sarees to highlight their demands in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Kanya Kaushal Shivir’ underway at Gayatri Shaktipeeth in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Kanya Kaushal Shivir’ underway at Gayatri Shaktipeeth in Ujjain

Special lecture at Madhav College: Any nation develops itself with knowledge of geography, says Vyas...

Special lecture at Madhav College: Any nation develops itself with knowledge of geography, says Vyas...

Madhya Pradesh: Thieves decamp with cash, goods worth Rs 18L from ex-MLA’s house in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Thieves decamp with cash, goods worth Rs 18L from ex-MLA’s house in Ujjain

NATIONAL TECHNOLOGY DAY: Use achievements of scientists as inspiration, says Professor Pandey in...

NATIONAL TECHNOLOGY DAY: Use achievements of scientists as inspiration, says Professor Pandey in...