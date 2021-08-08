Madhya Pradesh: State government should follow orders of Supreme Court

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court has ordered the state government to pay the dues of workers of Binod Vimal Mill, within six months. A workers' meeting was organized at the labor camp coal gate. It was presided over by Pt Harishankar Sharma.

Among the speakers, Omprakash Bhadauria, in his address, demanded that the state government should take the order of the Supreme Court seriously and make arrangements for the payment of dues of the workers within 6 months.

Santosh Sonar, Laxminarayan Rajak, Bhupendra Singh Kushwaha, Arjunlal, Mishrilal and others addressed the gathering. The speakers stressed that the state government should expedite the payment of the dues and provide much needed relief to the families of the workers who have been suffering for long.