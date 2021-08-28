e-Paper Get App

Ujjain

Updated on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:26 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Social worker Lohia’s body donated

Born in 1935, Lohia had established Hanuman Prasad Petrol Pump under the Freeganj Over-bridge. It is now run by his son Ravi Lohia.
FP News Service
Social worker and businessman Bajrang Prasad Lohia

Social worker and businessman Bajrang Prasad Lohia

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): City’s noted social worker and businessman Bajrang Prasad Lohia passed away on Thursday evening. He has donated his body to RD Gardi Medical College (RDGMC) for the service of science. Born in 1935, Lohia had established Hanuman Prasad Petrol Pump under the Freeganj Over-bridge. It is now run by his son Ravi Lohia.

The Lohia family is active in business as well as social service. Bajrang Prasad took up many works social service initiative through the Lions Club.

On Friday, the funeral procession was taken out from his residence in Mahashweta Nagar. A large number of people participated in it. The body reached Lohia petrol pump. His kin over Lohia’s body to RDGMC to honour his wish.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:26 AM IST
