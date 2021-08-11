Madhya Pradesh: Scientists, ‘Forgotten freedom-fighters’

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): “We know only the well-known faces who contributed to the Independence of India, although many hidden faces not only actively participated in the Independence movement, but also protected our scientific attitude and vision. Many Indian scientists, such as Ramanujan, continuously struggled to express their scientific vision and scientific thinking,” Devi Ahilya University, Indore, vice-chancellor Dr Renu Jain said here on Tuesday.

She was speaking as chief guest at a webinar organised by Vigyan Bharati in coordination with Government Kalidas Girls College, SGSITS, Indore, and Vikram University. This national webinar is being organised to remember the contributions of Indian scientists of different streams jointly working for the country’s Independence. The contributions of Indian mathematicians and chemists were highlighted while celebrating ‘Swatantrata ka Amrut Mahotsav’.

Chairperson of the programme Dr Asha Shukla, vice-chancellor of Dr Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, Mhow, affirmed that all educational institutions and researches should be aimed at strengthening and uplifting of all the strata of society. She further stated that science and spirituality should be used in favour of humans and attracted attention towards documentation of the contribution of scientists to India`s freedom struggle. She promised to extend full support for any work being done in favour of society.

The subject expert of chemistry, Dr Rajeev Dixit, professor of Holkar Science College, Indore, highlighted the contributions of Prof PC Ray, Acharya Ashutosh Mukherjee and others during India’s struggle for Independence. He described the developments of science and technology in India before 1947 and effects of the Industrial Revolution on Indian science and economy.

Invited speaker Dr VK Gupta, professor of mathematics, Government Madhav Science College, described the works of Bharati Krishna Tirth in developing sutras of Vedic maths. He also enumerated the contributions of Indian scientist Ramanujan and Mahalanobis who contributed to the development of Indian economics. The new generation of India should concentrate on learning mathematics using Vedic sutras, he said.

Prajatantra Gangele, organising secretary, Vigyan Bharati’s Malwa Prant, presented the future vision of this programme. In the next sessions of the webinar, the contributions of environmentalists, botanists and agriculture scientists will be discussed. The programme was coordinated by Dr Harish Vyas and Dr Alka Vyas and technically coordinated by Shekhar Disawal.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Power staff protests against privatisation

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:35 AM IST