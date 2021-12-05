Madhya Pradesh: Police nab fake crime branch officers

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons who attempted to collect recovery from a stock trader by posing as fake crime branch officers are not cooling their heels behind bars.

Sunil Yadav, a resident of Saivihar colony, Ashish Narayan, a resident of Mahanandanagar and Ashutosh Garg,a resident of Tirupati Dham colony hatched a plan to extort money from the stock trader.

The trio arrived at Angel Broking firm in Freeganj. They introduced themselves as crime branch officers and demanded Rs 5 lakh threatening the staff of booking them in a case.

The employees and the operator were taken aback initially but they soon gathered themselves and tipped off the police.

Police swooped on the trio after they failed to furnish an identity proof. They have been booked on the complaint of Ajay Panwar.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Couple killed over land dispute in Jabalpur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 01:24 AM IST