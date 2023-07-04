Madhya Pradesh: Pardhi Gang Busted, Booty Recovered

Seized materials are being displayed by the police | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the night of May 10 and 11, unidentified miscreants broke into the ancestral house of former BJP minister Shivnarayan Jagirdar at Harnavada village under Narwar police station area and stole jewellery and cash worth lakhs of rupees. In this case, cyber cell and police team have arrested four members of the Pardhi gang and seized two hydraulic cutters, gun, jewellery and cash.

Unknown miscreants had stolen Rs 17 lakh in cash, silver coins, anklets, silver coconut and a 12-bore gun after breaking the iron window by jumping over the wall of the ancestral house of the former minister in Harnavada. Narwar police station officers registered a case in the matter, while investigation of the case was begun by the Crime Branch and Cyber Cell. A cash reward of Rs 2k was also announced on giving information about the thieves.

With the help of the cyber cell, police seized 12 bore gun, some jewellery and cash after arresting four members of Pardhi gang of Guna. ASP Akash Bhuria told media persons that Rs 5.73 lakh has been recovered from gang members. Other members of the gang involved in the burglary incident are being hounded. The gang members had put the stolen materials in their hideouts in Dewas district and went to Gujarat to commit new theft.

