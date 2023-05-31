Madhya Pradesh: Over 80 artists perform 16-hr-long dance at Mahakal’s courtyard in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On Ganga Dussehra, Rasraj Prabhat Nritya Sanstha performed non-stop dance worship for 16 hours at Mahakaleshwar temple courtyard on Tuesday. Girls and women ranging from 5 years to 55 years participated in the dance under the scorching heat. It was the 34th year of the annual dance worship in the court of Lord Mahakal, in which 80 people participated. The dance worship which started at 6 am ended at around 10.30 pm.

After the bhasmaarti, 16 hours of continuous dance started from around 6 am. Through dance, children prayed to Lord Mahakal for the prosperity of the country. On Ganga Dussehra festival, the 35-year-old tradition at Mahakaleshwar temple was brought alive by artists. From Bhasma Aarti to Shayan Aarti the dance continued.

Many small children and artistes praised the God while performing Shiva Tandav and Panchakshar in the courtyard of Lord Mahakal and prayers were also done for the happiness and prosperity of the country. Sadhna Malviya, director of Rasraj Prabhat Nritya Sansthan, said that preparations for the programme started a long time back. More than 80 artists performed

Accompaniment artist were Harsh Yadav on tabla, Manas Sharma on harmonium and singing by Srishti Sahu. All the artists from outside participated in the programme for the presentation. Sanjay Mahajan from Barwah also performed with his group. Dancer Mrinalini Chauhan and other artists presented Shiva Vandana. Tandav, Shiv Panchakshar and Mahakal Aarti and many other dances were performed.