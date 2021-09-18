e-Paper Get App

Ujjain

Updated on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 02:37 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: One Stop Centre under scanner due to con woman exploits

The police have registered five cases of fraud against the fraudster Shirin Hussain, who lives in Adarshnagar of Nagjhiri.
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): One Stop Centre is attracting a lot of attention from the administration due to the exploits of the con woman who has allegedly duped people in the region of lakhs.

The police have registered five cases of fraud against the fraudster Shirin Hussain, who lives in Adarshnagar of Nagjhiri. She is alleged to have extorted money from people in the name of resolving their police cases and family issues. She also allegedly intimidated and threatened people by referring to her connections with politicians, officials and judicial officers.

Now police have zeroed in on the activities of the One Stop Centre. The Centre administrator, Abha Sharma has been questioned by the police. Abha Sharma's chat has also surfaced in Shirin Hussain's mobile phone, said a source.

It is believed that Shireen used to get information about complaints from the One Stop Centre and she used to hunt her victim accordingly. According to sources, Abha Sharma has also been questioned by the officials of the Women and Child Development Department.

