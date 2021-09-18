Madhya Pradesh: Dismissed sub-inspector sentenced to four years in jail in bribe case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dismissed sub-inspector of Central Kotwali was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment by a local court on Friday for taking a bribe and misusing the power of a public servant. Special judge Sanjay Kumar Gupta sentenced the accused, Ajay Palley, who was sub-inspector at Central Kotwali to four years’ jail.

District prosecution officer Sanjeer Shrivastava said that special public prosecutor GP Ghatiya advocated the case. He argued in court that the accused, Palley, had misused his uniform and power which could be considered among the most heinous crimes. The court sentenced the accused on the basis of this argument.

SPP Ghatiya said that, in 2015, then S-I Palley called the complainant and victim, Vivek Mehta, and asked him to come to the police station for recording statements in a case of Rs 25-lakh fraud against Mehta and a certain Anna Pujari by complainant Ansar Ahmed.

Mehta went to the police station, where he was blackmailed by the convict that a case would be registered against him. Palley offered not to register any case if Mehta could bribe him with Rs 50K. Later, they settled on an amount of Rs 20K. Mehta asked for some time. The advocate of complainant Ahmed, Amjad Pathan, was also at the police station who took Rs 5,500 from the pocket of Mehta and told him to arrange for Rs 20K as bribe to S-I Palley.

In October 2015, advocate Pathan went to Mehta’s shop and demanded for the money. Mehta gave Rs 9K to the advocate who was caught red-handed by the police. Later, the advocate confessed that he was taking the money on behalf of S-I Palley.

Abduction convict sent jail for 3 years

A man who was a security guard at a veterinary hospital was sentenced to three years’ jail by a court on Friday. The accused had abducted a minor and assaulted him. District prosecution department officials said that convict Deepak Deshpandey was sentenced to imprisonment.

