 Madhya Pradesh: One Killed In Road Mishap
Madhya Pradesh: One Killed In Road Mishap

One person died in the accident while another was injured.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 01:17 AM IST
Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An unknown vehicle hit bike riders on Dharambadla Barnagar Road on Sunday night. One person died in the accident while another was injured. Chintaman police station did the post mortem of the body. They said that Manohar (60), a resident of Khemasa, along with his friend Antar Singh, was going to Khemasa from Ujjain on a bike, when an unknown car hit his bike on Dharambadla, Barnagar Road at around 10 pm. Manohar Singh died in the accident while Antar Singh sustained minor injuries.

