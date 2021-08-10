Madhya Pradesh: No rain after 17 days

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After about 17 days, Tuesday morning broke with a comparatively clearer sky, rainless. Clouds did cover the sky, but it did not rain. With the weather steadying, the people of the city also heaved a sigh of relief.

So far, 420 mc-ft of water has collected in the Gambhir Dam due to the rain. It is, however, still much less than the capacity of the dam. It has been raining well in the city since Gurupurnima on July 24. In the month of Sawan, spells of drizzle, interchanging between light and heavy rain, continue.

Ujjain city has received 486.8 mm of rain so far. Due to rain, all the barrages on the Shipra are full to the brim. The water level in the Gambhir Dam is also improving. By 12 noon on Tuesday, 420 mc-ft of water had collected in the dam.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 10:37 PM IST