Madhya Pradesh: New Education Policy mandates holistic education, employability

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The traditional ashram vyavastha and concept of holistic education are at the base of New Education Policy (NEP), 2020. Skill development and employability are its cornerstones. These were the words of Dr. Rishi Dubey, director Mahakal Institute of Management, Ujjain and chairperson of Central Board of Studies of Office Management.

He was speaking as the invited speaker at the national webinar on ‘New Education Policy, 2020 Implementation in Higher Education’ organised by Post Graduate Department of Economics and Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Govt. Girls’ Post Graduate College, Ujjain.

Dr Dubey elaborated the concepts of major, minor and open elective subjects. He explained nuances of credit system including grading and CGPA formulae under choice based credit system.

On certification in various levels like award of certificate in one year, diploma in two years, degree in three, Dr Dubey said that with this format education system will get linked with employment.

He admitted that the structure of NEP is in a very nascent stage and its implementation will pose challenges for teachers and students in the first year which will get resolved in due course of time.

Dr Anita Manchandia said that the Higher Education Institutions face confusion and dilemma over few issues in the implementation of the new system and besides settling those queries immediately from DHE, such webinars help to create clarity on the issues.

Chairperson of the Webinar Dr HL Anijwal said that NEP will prepare the students for 21st century and 4th Sustainable Development Goal.

In her Introductory and welcome address, Dr Nancy Chauhan, convener and head, department of economics said that multi-disciplinarity and provision of entry and exit at multiple levels will revolutionise the education system.

Dr Neeta Tapan, coordinator IQAC and organizing secretary gave the thematic introduction. Programme was conducted by Dr Abha Dixit and Vote of Thanks was extended by Dr Nikhil Joshi. Technical support was given by Vivek Dubey.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 02:05 AM IST