Madhya Pradesh: Neighbours Clash Over Firecrackers, 9 Injured In Ujjain

Representative image of firecrackers | File

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Nine persons were injured in clashes between two families in Kartik Chowk area here over burning of firecrackers.

Mahakal police said that on the complaint of Sudhir Joshi, who lives in front of Kartik Chowk Sahu Dharamshala, a case has been registered against Mahendra Singh, Param Singh, Bakshi Singh, Chhatar Singh, Montu Singh, Balkshvadar Singh and Aman under sections 147, 148 and other sections of the IPC.

Seven persons including two women of Joshi family were injured in the attack. They have been admitted to the District Hospital for treatment. Anil Joshi, the engine driver admitted to the hospital, said that his daughter-in-law Priyanka’s son Chandan was burning firecrackers outside the house. Bakshi Singh and Mahendra, who live in the neighbourhood, refused to let him burn crackers and started abusing him.

When daughter-in-law Priyanka asked them not to use abusive language, accused Mahendra started abusing the son even more. When Priyanka and aunty Lakshmi Joshi went to save him, they were also attacked. When Anil Joshi, his son Adhik Narayan and Radheshyam came out after hearing the noise, the accused took out weapons and attacked the entire family.

Bakshi Singh and another of the Sikh family are admitted to the bone ward of the District Hospital. Bakshi Singh said that he had slept tired after working all day. At 10.30 pm the neighbour’s son was lighting firecrackers and throwing them at their house.

When he woke up from sleep and asked him not to burn crackers in front of the house, the whole family started arguing. Bakshi Singh has accused the Joshi family of assault. Anil Joshi, admitted to the hospital, said that there had been disputes in the past with the family members living nearby.

Bakshi Singh has a utensil-making factory inside his house. Due to this, when the machine is running, there is a knocking sound throughout the day. Due to this, there is a disturbance. The Joshi family had told the neighbours that such machines could not be installed in the residential area.

