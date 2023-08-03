Madhya Pradesh: Nat’l Official Language Conference Held

An FCI official speaks at the conference in Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the joint aegis of Food Corporation of India (FCI), New Delhi and its regional office in Bhopal, a two-day All India Official Language Conference was organised here recently. In the conference, the executive director (official language) Ajay Kumar shared his experiences with the personnel on very important issues related to the implementation of Hindi and the official language policy.

In this series, Gautam Kumar, deputy general manager (official language) encouraged all the employees to promote the work in Hindi in HRMS and e-office and directed the employees to do all their official work in the department of official language.

Dr Arun Verma, (former head of Hindi department, Madhav College, Ujjain) and Dr Harimohan Dhawan (former principal post-graduate school) and present president of Madhya Pradesh Dalit Sahitya Academy shared their views on the official language and motivated all participants to promote the use of Hindi. Dr Premlata Chutail (former dean of Vikram University) and Dr Umesh Kumar Singh, director, computer science branch, Vikram University gave information about the current Hindi software.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)