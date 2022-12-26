Madhya Pradesh: National convention of Brahmin community held in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The national convention of the Brahmin community was held here today. The convention started with the guests worshipping Goddess Kshipra. The national meeting session was inaugurated at Samanvaya Nilayam Ashram by garlanding the picture of Lord Parshuram in the presence of Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj national president Pandit Surendra Chaturvedi. The Maha Mana Award was given to Pandit Rajendra Sharma Guru of Mahakaleshwar Temple management committee and Pandit Ganesh Chintaman Shastri Nagar Teerth Alankaran was given to all the Acharyas reciting the Chaturvedas - Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samveda, Atharvaveda in the Mahakal temple and teachers of Kunj Bihari.

Convener of Sanyukt Brahmin Sangharsh Samiti from Ayodhya, Kripa Nidhan Tiwari, national president of Vipra Foundation Seva Sangh, Rajeev Shukla, Rajesh Dwivedi, Zille Singh Picholia, Haryana, National Brahmin Sabha Vindhya region Manoj Tripathi, Brahma Sagar National Mahasabha Baroda Gujarat Dr Aditya Narayan Tripathi, Ambedkar Nagar Uttar Pradesh Sanwali Prasad Shukla, Multilingual Mahasabha Bahraich Vijaya Awasthi, Maharashtra Aurangabad Kali Kol, Maratha Maharashtra Province Narayan Manawat Ametha, Brahmin Samaj National General Secretary Nanak Chand Sharma, National President Allahabad Acharya Radhamohan Pandey, Varanasi Uttar Pradesh and a large number of national and provincial office bearers from about 16 provinces of the country attended and passed a 12-point agenda by voice vote.

