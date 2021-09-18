Madhya Pradesh: National Camp of Railway Wrestling Players concludes

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The National Camp of Railway Wrestling Players was organised from August 19 to September 17, 2021 at Avantika Wrestling Center located in Kshirsagar, Ujjain, where more than 100 selected wrestlers of Ujjain city and Railways took part.

An event to mark the conclusion of the camp was held in Aradhana Sangh office on Friday. Balram Patel, regional organizer, Malwa Province and Rajmohan, co-regional organizer, Malwa Province, Kripashankar Patel, international wrestler Arjuna Awardee senior indian women's wrestling team coach, Pooja Jat, Asian bronze medalist, Sachin Rana, World Champion, Virendra Gulia, Haryana Wrestling Coach, Ganesh Bagdi, Operator, Avantika Wrestling Center Ujjain were feted during the programme.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 01:16 AM IST