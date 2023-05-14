Madhya Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in Ujjain's bank; doused

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in the Bank of India (BOI) at the Nagjhiri area of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh due to a suspected short circuit on Sunday, police said.

Nearly eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The fire was brought under control soon after.

The police said that no loss of lives was reported during the incident.

"The fire brigade reached the spot and immediately started extinguishing the fire. 8 fire engines controlled the fire after a lot of effort. Due to Sunday being a holiday, there has been no loss of any kind," the police said. During the initial investigation, the police said that the fire broke out due to a suspected short circuit.

"As soon as the information about the fire spread, a large number of residents also gathered to control the fire. The fire was so intense that even the firefighter's cylinder kept in the bank got blasted," the police said.

"It was only when the nearby residents informed the bank officials, the fire brigade was informed. The bank manager reached the spot of the incident. However, he wasn't available when the police attempted to reach out to him later," they added.

The police said that the extent of loss in the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"The manager of the bank is on the run and cannot be reached," the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

