Updated on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 03:09 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Manovikas College of Special Education celebrate International Sign Language Day

The chief guest of the programme was Fr Tom George, Director MCSE, and Dr Prem Chhabra, academic director, MCSE.
FP News Service
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Manovikas College of Special Education, Ujjain organised a programme to celebrate International Sign Language Day, 2021.

The chief guest of the programme was Fr Tom George, Director MCSE, and Dr Prem Chhabra, academic director, MCSE. The programme was introduced by Megha Tiwari, ISL Interpreter MCSE. She gave a talk on the origin of Sign Language and emphasised on the importance of learning sign language.

Gourav Agrawal, ICT incharge, MCSE, Govind Chhaparwal, sports trainer, MCSE and Shivam Rai, asst professor, MCSE contributed to the programme. All BEd and DEd students participated actively and enthusiastically. Programme concluded with National Anthem in Sign Language by staff members.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 03:09 AM IST
