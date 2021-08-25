Madhya Pradesh: 18-year-old tent house employee electrocuted in Chhatarpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old boy was electrocuted in Gourihar of Chhatarpur district. He was the employee of tent house businessmen. The tent was pitched for the programme for state BJP president VD Sharma on Tuesday, informed police officials.

The state BJP president was on tour to Chhatarpur district to attend functions.

A tent was raised in Gourihar village, where the programme of Sharma was scheduled. But due to rain, the venue of the programme was shifted to another place. The police said deceased Arvind Ahirwar was working where the tent was set up. He came in contact with the live current wire and died. The people came to know about the incident on Wednesday morning.

The family members raised the issue of their only bread earner and asked local MLA top consider their plea.

The police consoled them and after which they performed last rites. Arvind was the only son in the family. His father had died some two years back. He is survived by two sisters and mother.

