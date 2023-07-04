Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 4-Year RI

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The court of 10th additional sessions judge Manjul Pandey punished the accused Jashpreet (25), resident of Street No 8, Mahesh Vakil Ka Makan, Ashok Nagar, Ujjain, under Section 307 of the IPC with four years of rigorous imprisonment (RI). She also slapped a fine of Rs 1k on him.

Deputy-director, prosecution, Saket Vyas said that according to the prosecutor’s statement on July 7, 2021 the complainant was returning home from work at night. So he urinated near Maksi Road over-bridge and then he went to urinate in front of a country-made liquor shop near the railway crossing. Two persons came from behind and began to abuse him and later kicked and punched him.

When he started running away from there, both of them said that they will kill him right there, if he runs away. He threatened to report to the police, saying that both of them caught him and threw him on the ground with the intention of killing him. His head, lips, right hand as well as rest of the body sustained injuries due to stone pelting.

Someone admitted him to hospital in an ambulance and later he called his father Rajendra Kumar Solanki on phone. He narrated the whole incident to his father and his friend Mayur Malviya. On the basis of the complainant’s report, a case was registered against the accused and after investigation the charge-sheet was submitted in court. The accused was punished by the court agreeing with the prosecution. The case was represented by special public prosecutor Roop Singh Rathod,