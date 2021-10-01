e-Paper Get App

Ujjain

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 02:44 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Maharashtra wins Mallakhamb championship

The five-day national competition concluded on Thursday. Madhya Pradesh secured the second spot while Uttar Pradesh stood third in terms of medals in the championship.
FP News Service
Mallkhamb player showcase his skill on concluding day of national championship in Ujjain on Thursday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Maharashtra won the Mallakhamb championship at the national competition held under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Mallakhamb Association here.

The five-day national competition concluded on Thursday. Madhya Pradesh secured the second spot while Uttar Pradesh stood third in terms of medals in the championship. Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot attended the closing ceremony of the competition. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MP state pilgrimage and fair board chairman Makhan Singh Chouhan and Mallkhamb Association president Sonu Gehlot were present.

Gehlot greeted the players and congratulated the winners. He expressed happiness over the remarkable achievements and expressed hope that the young player would bring more laurels to the state in the future.

At Madhav Seva Nyas Mahakalpuram around 700 players from 25 states of the country showcased their Mallakhamb skills. Mallakhamb coach Yogesh Malviya said that Maharashtra team won 60 medals while MP won 54 medals. The players of MP performed brilliantly in the junior category. Praneet Yadav from Bhopal won gold and Inderjit Nagar from Ujjain won silver medal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 02:44 AM IST
