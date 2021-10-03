Madhya Pradesh: Mahakal Temple’s prasad gets BHOG certificate

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘bhog’ or ‘prasad’ (offering) distributed at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple has received ‘Blissful Hygiene Offering to God’ (BHOG) certification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Shree Mahkaleshwar Mandir Prabandh Samiti Laddu Bhog Prasad and Nishulk Annakshetra, Ujjain is now certified under BHOG as per the benchmarks established by the FSSAI.

BHOG tag by FSSAI is a certification of food safety and hygiene in preparing prasad which is offered to the Lord Mahakal and later distributed among devotees. The certification aims to ensure that prasad distributed by temples is safe for consumption.

FSSAI conducted a detailed audit of the prasad and other food items served to devotees at the Mahakal temple, collector Asheesh Singh said on Saturday. They were found to be as per the authority’s food safety and hygiene parameters, he said.

The prasad served at Mahakaleshwar temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country, received the BHOG certification. Around 38 quintals of laddus are prepared daily in the Mahakal Temple. Similarly, before the Corona period, around 5 thousand people used to take food prasad daily in the area.

Lakhs of devotees across the globe throng Mahakaleshwar temple to offer prayers every month. The temple has around 30 shops and an Annakshetra on its campus and is the main source of prasad offered to the lord.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet minister Dung welcomed

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 02:04 AM IST