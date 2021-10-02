Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet minister Dung welcomed

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Party workers, members of social organisations and local residents welcomed Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dung on Friday.

They expressed gratitude for the approval of the Civil Hospital in Shamgarh, shifting of mutton market out of the residential area, installation of paver blocks in market and sanction of funds for construction of Maa Mahishasura Mardini Temple.

Dung said that the warmth of the people of the town inspires him to work tirelessly for the development of the area. He said that the administration is yearning for the development of basic amenities in town.

Board president Balwant Singh Panwar appreciated the efforts of Dung and expressed his gratitude for the enhancement of health facilities in town.

