Madhya Pradesh: Mahakal Temple shuns VIP culture, will charge Rs 100 for darshan with protocol

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhasmarti darshan In the Mahakaleshwar Temple, which has been restricted for about 18 months for people due to the Covid-19 induced restrictions will start again from next week. According to the capacity of the Ganesh Hall, only 50 % people will be allowed to enter for Bhasmarti and the new arrangement is likely to be enforced from September 8.

To avail darshan with protocol, the devotees will now have to shell out Rs 100. This facility was completely free earlier.

These decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by Cabinet Minister Mohan Yadav at the Circuit House on Thursday. MLA Paras Jain, collector Asheesh Singh, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla and BJP chief Vivek Joshi were also present. They decided to allow the common man to enter the temple for Bhasmarti Darshan. About 500 to 700 persons who have made pre-booking will be given entry, but they have to obey all the norms.

They decided that the last sawari of Mahakal to be taken out on Monday (September 6) will also decided to be taken out from the short route. There will be no entry of common man in the ride. It will go to Ramghat via in front of Bada Ganesh temple, Harsiddhi square, Siddha Ashram. After worship at Ramghat, the ride will return via Harsiddhi Pal, Harsiddhi square and Bada Ganesh temple.

Presently three tier darshan arrangements are in force in the temple. In first arrangement, a devotee has to make pre-booking to have a glimpse of the presiding deity from 5 am to 9 pm every day. Then there is a provision that anybody can access darshan by paying Rs 250 each. Lastly, designated VIPs are extended protocol, without charging even a single penny.

But from now onwards, Rs 100 will be charged from all those (about 500-700 persons a day) persons, who manage to get VIP entry from protocol gate. ADM Narendra Suryavanshi said that this decision was taken to discourage VIP culture. He said that Rs 15 lakh is expected to be collected from new arrangement and this money will be spent on the facilitation of common devotees in the temple.

Further, there will be no public events in the upcoming festivals. Neither rally nor procession will be allowed to be taken out. Religious events will be held only in religious premises as per the Covid-19 guidelines. Installing idols on various occasions on the public places, doing aartis collectively and hosting cultural and entertainment programmes in the name of such events would not be allowed as per the direction of State government.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 02:36 AM IST