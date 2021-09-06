Madhya Pradesh: Lord Mahakal’s sawari to be taken out on Monday

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The last Sawari of Lord Mahakal of Shravan-Bhado month will be taken out in royal form on Monday.

Due to the Covid-19 protocol, the royal sawari will be taken out on the curtailed route. Entry of the common man will be completely prohibited. To give grandeur to the ride, preparations continued on the temple and sawari route on Sunday.

For the second year in a row, due to the Covid protocol, the sawaris were taken out from the short route. This time seven sawaris are to be taken out in the month of Shravan-Bhado. The last sawari will come out on Monday. The palanquin of the sawari will leave the hall at exactly 4:00 pm.

Lord Mahakal will be in the form of Chandramoleshwar. As always, Manmahesh will ride an elephant. The sawari will reach Ramghat via Mahakal Square, opposite Bada Ganesh temple, Harsiddhi square, Siddhashram. The sawari will return to the Mahakal temple via Ramanujkot. SP Satyendra Shukla said, extensive preparations have been made for the ride.

SCINDIA TO WORSHIP BABA MAHAKAL

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is scheduled to arrive in Ujjain on Monday to perform customary worship of Lord Mahakal at 4.30 pm at Ram Ghat on the seventh and last Sharavan-Bhadav sawari of Baba Mahakal. Scindia is coming to the city to perform the traditional worship of the Lord Mahakal during Shahi Sawari. He will reach Indore by flight and soon after performing worship here he will depart from Indore at 5 pm.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 02:20 AM IST