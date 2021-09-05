Madhya Pradesh: Covid cases go up as schools reopen

Bhopal: Amid reopening of schools, the number of Covid cases has gone up in Madhya Pradesh, which reported sudden rise of 22 cases on Sunday. Indore reported nine while Jabalpur reported 6 cases and Bhopal reported three cases. Anuppur and Dhar reported two cases each. State has 122 active cases. On Saturday, the active cases were 114.

India reported 42,766 new Covid-19 cases and 308 deaths in last 24 hours, according to data from Union Health Ministry.

Of the fresh cases reported in last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 29,682 new cases and 142 deaths. The active caseload has risen to 4,10,048 out of which 2.5 lakh cases are in Kerala. The national recovery rate is at 97.42 per cent. Maharashtra reported 65 deaths in last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 11:14 PM IST