Madhya Pradesh: Kalash Of Yellow Rice Arrives From Ayodhya In Ujjain

VHP and Bajrang Dal functionaries take the kalash containing yellow rice to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the statues of Lord Ram Lala will be installed. For the grand event to be held on January 22, 2024, invitations will be given by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) by giving yellow rice to every house.

The kalash of yellow rice from Ayodhya reached Ujjain on Tuesday. After worshipping the Kalash, it was taken to the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Yellow rice will be distributed to every house along with the invitation letter.

After the construction of the temple of Shri Ram, the centre of faith of crores of Hindus, the idols of Lord Shri Ram will be installed in the sanctum-sanctorum on January 22. Earlier on Tuesday, VHP provincial secretary Vinod Sharma and Mukesh Khandelwal reached Ujjain by train carrying a kalash of yellow rice from Ayodhya.

VHP, Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations welcomed the kalash at the railway station by worshipping it. VHP district secretary Ankit Choubey said that 45 state heads of VHP had reached Ayodhya. After seeing Lord Shri Ram there, they brought the kalash.

The kalash was taken to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple from the railway station. After the touch of Lord Mahakal, the work of distributing yellow rice will start at the auspicious time.

During this, a large number of workers including VHP president Mahesh Tiwari, Bajrang Dal district convener Rishabh Kushwaha, vice-president Mahesh Kumawat, treasurer Santosh Dhamane, VHP Malav province and media in-charge Ravi Kasera were present.

