MP: Authorities Raise Grave Concerns In Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Large migration of around one lakh voters from tribal-dominated assembly constituencies like Sardarpur, Kukshi, Manawar, Gandhwani and Dharampuri in Dhar district has emerged as a significant concern ahead of the elections.

Both Congress and BJP struggled to address this issue effectively. Dhar district, known for its tribal population, faces severe poverty and the lack of local employment opportunities has driven this migration trend.

Despite repeated appeals for industrial development in Hatod villages, industrial area remains underdeveloped. This situation is similar in other assembly seats, where industrial development is lacking.

As a result, a substantial portion of the tribal population migrated and some have even made their new locations their permanent homes. Concerned about the impact of these absences on voting percentages, the district election commission is making efforts to encourage these migrants to return to their assembly constituencies by November 17.

Officials have taken action to prevent further migration, including checking bus permits and investigating routes taken by migrants. They have issued clear instructions to the transport department to thoroughly examine buses used to transport labourers from tribal assembly seats to Gujarat and other areas. The goal is to stop migration at all costs, even if it means cancelling bus permits.

Notably, the poverty rate in the district is alarming, with 82.04% of families falling below the poverty line. About 10 lakh people are seeking employment across 763 gram panchayats and daily wages for labour work rarely exceed Rs 200 to Rs 300. In addition, the use of machines in government projects has reduced job opportunities for labourers.

Migrants from Sardarpur tehsil to Gujarat have shared their experiences, emphasising the scarcity of work in their home region, where even agricultural labour is insufficient to support their livelihoods. In Gujarat, they find daily wages ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 600, making it an attractive destination for employment.

(With inputs from Khushi Chouhan)