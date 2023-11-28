Madhya Pradesh: ‘Indian Constitution Is Most Influential In World’ | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day workshop on 'Constitution Day' was organised in Government Madhav College under the aegis of IQAC Cell of the college. In the beginning, the guests garlanded the portrait of Constitution maker Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and lit the lamp.

Organising secretary Dr Mohan Nimole introduced the guests and explained the objective of the workshop. Addressing the occasion, principal Dr Jawaharlal Barmaiya said the Indian Constitution provides equal opportunities to all.

The Constitution is an important document of our democratic system, he said. NCC cadets, students and staff were administered oath by Dr Barramaiah after reading out the objectives of the Constitution. The first keynote speaker of the workshop was Dr Kania Meda, who discussed in detail the intricacies of the Constitution.

The second keynote speaker Dr Neeraj Sarwan said the Indian Constitution is the largest and most influential constitution in the world. The Indian Constitution is an important document in our democratic system. In this, fundamental rights and duties have been mentioned after deep discussion by the Constituent Assembly.

Seminar on rights of women

The women's wing of Shiksha Sanskrati Utthan Nyas organised a seminar on the subject of constitutional rights of women. National convener of the organisation Shobha Paithankar said, due to the influence of education, Indian women have become more aware and inquisitive in the present time. Indian women are making many achievements on the world stage.

There is no discrimination between men and women in the Indian Constitution. The law to give political reservation to women has been passed in the Parliament. Indian women are moving towards empowerment, she said. Former district and sessions Judge Karuna Trivedi said the Indian Constitution is the largest and most influential written constitution in the world.

The language and culture of every province in our country is different. Every citizen is protected because of the Constitution. It is because of the Constitution that women have freedom, respect and equal opportunities and facilities in every respect. Legal Aid Officer Chandresh Mandloi said the Indian Constitution is an important document in our democratic system.

Fundamental rights and duties have been included in it after deep deliberation by the Constituent Assembly. The Indian Constitution protects the body, property and legal rights of every citizen. While introducing the topic in the seminar, coordinator of the Nyas, Dr Prerna Manana said this year’s theme is Gender Equality.

From the very beginning, the Constitution has left no stone unturned in providing equal rights to women in terms of provisions, but in practice even today women have to struggle. Guest introduction was given by Dr Mamta Trivedi, Dr Deepali Madamwar and Dr Shakuntala Pandey.

Read Also MP: 3 Arrested With Leopard Skins In Chhindwara

PIC-6: An oath being administered to obey the provisions of the Constitution during a programme at Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College FP PHOTO