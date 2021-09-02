Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rain in Bhado again

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After Shravan, the city has witness heavy rain in Bhado for the second time in 10 days. The downpour which started on Wednesday afternoon was so heavy that visibility was reduced to around twenty feet.

It rained lashed the city for about an hour. Due to rain, the storm water covered the road and waterlogging was witnessed in various areas of the city.

According to the meteorological departmet, 0.4 mm of rain was recorded in the morning. Ujjain city has received 573 mm of rain so far. The city has recorded 14 inches less rain this year so far. The city's average rainfall is 36 inches.

However, the weather turned pleasant after heavy rain. There was no change in the temperature, the day temperature increased by 2 degrees compared to Tuesday. There is no change in the night temperature so far.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 02:22 AM IST