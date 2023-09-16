 Madhya Pradesh: GST Dept Initiates Process To Attach Land Of Ujjain's Hotel Shanti Palace To Recover Dues
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainMadhya Pradesh: GST Dept Initiates Process To Attach Land Of Ujjain's Hotel Shanti Palace To Recover Dues

Madhya Pradesh: GST Dept Initiates Process To Attach Land Of Ujjain's Hotel Shanti Palace To Recover Dues

The officials pasted a notice stating that the land would be auctioned if the outstanding amount was not deposited within a month.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 01:30 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: GST Dept Initiates Process To Attach Land Of Hotel Shanti Palace To Recover Dues | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A team of CGST officials initiated process to attach 0.8800 hectare worth Rs 3.03 crore of Shanti Palace Hotel and Resort on Bypass Ring Road in Nanakheda against pending tax dues of Rs 2.71 crore.

The officials pasted a notice stating that the land would be auctioned if the outstanding amount was not deposited within a month. The team was led by CGST assistant commissioner MV Mungra pasted the notice and took confiscation action under Section 142(8) of the CGST Act 2017.

Since 2018, the department had been continuously issuing notices to defaulting taxpayers to clear their dues. However, the taxpayer neither deposited the tax nor gave any satisfactory reply to notices.

The team pasted a notice on the spot in the name of Chandrashekhar Babulal Shrivas and his wife Seema, director of Shanti Palace Hotel and Resorts Private Limited Sudama Nagar. According to this, Rs 2,71,85,875 were outstanding in GST.

A letter has also been sent to revenue department asking it to register action taken under the purview of the confiscation in Khasra sheets so that the land concerned cannot be traded. If the taxpayer still does not pay the said amount within the stipulated time, then the department auction it.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: NGT Commissioner To Assess Kshipra Pollution In Ujjain Today
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Daak Ghar’ Staged On First Day Of Drama Festival In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Daak Ghar’ Staged On First Day Of Drama Festival In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Only Those Who Promote Sanatan Dharma Will Flourish In Bharat, Says Mahant Ravindra...

Madhya Pradesh: Only Those Who Promote Sanatan Dharma Will Flourish In Bharat, Says Mahant Ravindra...

Madhya Pradesh: UEC Alumni, Students Remember ‘Bharat Ratna’ Dr Visvesvaraya On His Birth...

Madhya Pradesh: UEC Alumni, Students Remember ‘Bharat Ratna’ Dr Visvesvaraya On His Birth...

Madhya Pradesh: MiC Expresses Concern At Snail’s Pace Of Road Widening Exercise In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: MiC Expresses Concern At Snail’s Pace Of Road Widening Exercise In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan To Inaugurate Annakhetra At Mahakal

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan To Inaugurate Annakhetra At Mahakal