Madhya Pradesh: Gayatri Shaktipeeth organises event to mark end of Navratri celebrations

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On completion of nine day Navratri festivities, priests performed havan at Gayatri Shaktipeeth here on Friday. They also chanted Gayatri mantra for over 100 times and resolved to make Gayatri Sadhana a part of life.

Urmila Tomar, Rajni Meena, Shashi Tomar and others performed a Yagya. At the end of the function, Prasad was also distributed among the devotees.

Chanting this mantra helps stimulate your brain, keeping you calm and more focused, said Rajesh Patel, the coordinator at the event. He added that mantra gives a person relief from stress making them more resilient.

The Gayatri Mantra is believed to be a very powerful hymn dedicated to the Mother of the Vedas and the Goddess of the five elements Gayatri, also known as Savitri.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 03:46 AM IST