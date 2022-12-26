e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainMadhya Pradesh: Free medical camp organised in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Free medical camp organised in Ujjain

The chief guest of the programme, MLA Paras Jain said that common people should take advantage of Ayurveda medicine

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 12:12 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A huge free medical camp was organised at Dhanwantri Ayurveda College here on Sunday, in which about 950 people were tested and 270 children were given Swarn prashan.

The chief guest of the programme, MLA Paras Jain said that common people should take advantage of Ayurveda medicine. He said that Panchkarma Wellness Center has been built here in the college by investing one crore from the CSR fund. Detailed information about the camp was given by Dr JP Chaurasia, principal of the institution.

Ayurveda, homeopathy and Unani methods were tested at the free AYUSH fair. Along with Ayurveda medical methods like Kaya Chikitsa, Panchakarma, surgery and kshar sutra method, yoga, naturopathy and diet for healthy living, along with eye diseases, eye, nose, ear, throat and dental diseases and kriya kalpa, gynaecological and jaloka unit, Agnikarm and facilities for diagnostic tests were provided by the delivery unit, infant and paediatrics unit. Doctors of homoeopathy and the Unani system of medicine were also available for consultation in this camp.

Along with free health check-ups, Swarn prashan and medicines were also distributed. Dr Jyoti Panchal, Dr Manisha Pathak, Dr OP Vyas, Dr OP Sharma, Dr Rakesh Nimje, Dr Prakash Joshi and other professors were present in the camp.

Read Also
Ujjain: 2 arrested for stealing money through clone cheques
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: National convention of Brahmin community held in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: National convention of Brahmin community held in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Shahidi Parv celebrated with devotion in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Shahidi Parv celebrated with devotion in Ujjain

Ujjain: Spirituality is the backbone of Indian culture, says Usha Thakur

Ujjain: Spirituality is the backbone of Indian culture, says Usha Thakur

Madhya Pradesh: Christmas celebrated with gaiety in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Christmas celebrated with gaiety in Ujjain

Ujjain: Vajpayee's birth anniversary celebrated

Ujjain: Vajpayee's birth anniversary celebrated