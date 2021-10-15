e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 02:32 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Events organised under wildlife conservation week

A rally to raise awareness on environmental issues was taken out.
FP News Service
GMSC students take out rally to raise awareness on environmental issues | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Eco Club at Government Madhav Science College (GMSC) celebrated wildlife conservation week. Students and teachers presented their views on the importance of wildlife during the event.

Essay writing, poster making among other activities were organised. A short film based on wildlife was screened. Students were taken for a tour at Eco Park, Naulakhi.

A rally to raise awareness on environmental issues was taken out. Students also participated in an online slogan writing competition organised by Environment Planning and Coordination Organisation, Bhopal under the banner of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Students and professors participated in a cleanliness drive conducted by NSS, NCC and Eco Club members on October 2, 2021. They planted saplings and decided to launch a campaign against polythene packaging. Students were awarded with certificates under the Ankur scheme launched by the government.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 02:32 AM IST
