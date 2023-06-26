Madhya Pradesh: Employees’ Organisations Take Out Joint Rally In Ujjain

Representative Image | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Various organisations of government employees took out a rally on Sunday regarding their 17-point demands. A memorandum was also handed over to public representatives. MP Clerical Government Employees Association, Class-III Government Employees Association, Small Wage Employees Association, Government Vehicle Driver Mechanical Employees Association and Pensioners Association took out a rally.

District president of MP Clerical Association Chitresh Waghe said that the participants of the rally approached MP Anil Firojia, higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MLA Ramlal Malviya and submitted a memorandum to their representatives carrying 17-point demand addressed to the Chief Minister and the chief secretary.

EMPLOYEE LEADERS MEET CM

Meanwhile, Dilip Chauhan, state general secretary of MP Work-in-Charge and Permanent Employees Federation and others, met CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Bhopal and handed over a memorandum to him. Demand of regularising workers, implementation of the seventh pay scale and compassionate appointment instead of 240 days, 300 days leave for the work-in-charge, status of sub-engineer to diploma-holder employees, etc were made. After a detailed discussion, the CM assured of early resolution of the issues

and said that the state government is going to take a decision very soon for every section, in which permanent workers will also be benefited. Rest assured, the government is worrying about your future. You should discharge your duties. This is the first time that the CM called the office-bearers of the organisation at his residence and heard them all, the employee leaders said.