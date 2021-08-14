e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 01:02 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Dr Suman was a very important poet of neo-romanticism era: Dr Budhouliya

Many Hindi poets went to the Bollywood for money and glamor, but Sumanji never gave in to this greed.
FP News Service
Members of Aastha Samaj Rachna Seva Anusandhan Sansthan greets Dr Budholiya on Dr Suman’s birth anniversary in Ujjain on Friday

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Harimohan Budhouliya, president of Ujjain unit of the Writers' Association, hailed Dr Shivmangal Singh Suman as a very important poet of the Chhayavadi (neo-romanticism) era.

Many Hindi poets went to the Bollywood for money and glamor, but Sumanji never gave in to this greed. Dr Budholia said so while addressing a program organised by Aastha Samaj Rachna Sewa Anusandhan Sansthan on Suman Jayanti.

Presiding over the program, eminent litterateur Ashok Waqt said that colors of diversity can be seen in Sumanji's poetry. His poetry is a testimony of its time. The program was conducted by Dr Pankhuri Waqt Joshi, President of Aastha Sansthan.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 01:02 AM IST

