Madhya Pradesh: Diwali festivities dazzles city

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Diwali started in Ujjain from the courtyard of Baba Mahakal and the joy of festivities of the biggest festival of Sanatani's year, was witnessed across the city.

Mahalaxmi Puja was performed in the establishments during the day and preparations for the evening worship continued in the houses. Since Rupchaudas and Amavasya fell on the same day, Baba Mahakal was given a Panchamrit bath followed by Shuddhodak bath.

The women of the priest family performed the Kapoor aarti. During Bhasma Aarti, fireworks were also set off. The preparations for the evening worship in the temple also went on throughout the day.

Many devotees come to the Mahakal temple after worshiping in their homes and will come to light the courtyard of Baba by lighting a lamp. The married women of the priest family started the worship by applying rubbish to Baba. She does puja once in a year. During this time he also performed Kapoor Aarti.

Although Kapoor Aarti is held twice a day in the temple. The first Annakoot of the year was also offered to Baba. It included kheer, dal-baati, rice, roti, puri, many types of namkeen. Similarly, dishes made from leafy vegetable fenugreek, radish, brinjal. were also offered.

Mahesh Pujari told that fragrant ubtan was applied to the god. After bathing the Lord, 56 bhog was offered. Baba's divine aarti was performed. Devotees also look very happy celebrating Diwali with Baba Mahakal. Archana Sharma said that it was very good.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Indore Management Association Student Chapter organises virtual industry tour

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 12:59 AM IST